Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough satisfied to take a point in tough clash with Colchester United

Table-topping Stags had to fight back from behind with a Lewis Brunt equaliser in blustery conditions and could have lost it near the end when Christy Pym had to turn a shot against a post.

“In the end we're satisfied with a point with the way the game went and the conditions,” said Clough.

“It was one of those games that, having given a soft goal away early on, we could have easily lost that 1-0.

Lewis Brunt levels the scores during the Sky Bet League 2 match against Colchester Utd at the One Call Stadium, 23 March 2024, Photo credit Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

“Even at the end we could have lost 2-1 with the corners and set plays they had.

“The result keeps our little run going. We haven’t had enough draws of late, those defeats should’ve been draws.

“So we go to Wrexham next week in better heart than we would’ve done had we lost the game.

“We’re still top of the league, let the others battle it out this afternoon and it could be a very valuable point come the end of the season.

“We did not start the game anyway near as well as we would have liked and we gave Colchester too much encouragement and a goal as well.

“We had enough situations and chances today but couldn’t quite get more than the equaliser.

“They would’ve been happy with a 0-0 and a point today. You give them 1-0 and it gives them that added incentive.”

Clough continued: “We kept plugging away and I thought we put some good crosses in today. “The equaliser in the end has come from a scrappy goal from a set play.

“It was one of those games where Christy Pym is not going to be involved a lot.

“He got a little bit fortunate with the one he tipped onto the post, I think it bobbled just in front of him but he kept it out. Late on, he came and dealt with a couple of corners superbly.

“I certainly think the conditions played a major role. We saw yesterday it was going to be blustery today.

“When you do try and get it down and play it makes it very difficult, especially when it’s blowing straight down the pitch as it was today.