Stags boss Nigel Clough - Jordan Bowery has to score from there.

“It was a good clean sheet and a good point, but we had enough situations, and especially one glaringly good opportunity, to win the game,” said the Stags boss as the record-breaking run of wins ended at eight.

“When you are three or four yards out you have to score. You can't afford to miss them. That's the difference tonight. You win the game if that goes in.

“Having said that, they could have nicked one on the break second half as well.

“Your runs don't see you keep winning, but it's important to stay unbeaten, which we did tonight.

“We certainly weren't at our best and it highlighted how we needed a couple of new players in to freshen things up, which I've done, when you're playing Saturday/Tuesday.”

He added: “I thought we were well off it first half, though the back four did well – hence the clean sheet.

“Then it's the need to change those players in front to get fresh legs.

“Ollie Clarke was superb on Saturday, playing his first game back.

“But he gave far too many free kicks away tonight just through being fatigued and not being as sharp as he was.

“The same goes for George Maris and Ryan Stirk. They were nowhere near as good as they have been and we didn't get control in the game.

“I thought Keiran Wallace was very good tonight. He came on and gave us that little bit of energy. Once he gets up to speed and his knee is a little bit better, he is one that can come in and give us some fresh legs.

“But when you're not at your best you don't lose – and we didn't. And if things really go in your favour and you are presented with that chance you win the game 1-0 after a scrappy performance. We were very close to that.