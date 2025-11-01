Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough relieved to progress in FA Cup after 3-2 win over bogey side Harrogate Town

Nigel Clough was just happy to be in round two after Mansfield Town's bogey side Harrogate Town pushed them all the way before losing 3-2 in an FA Cup thriller at the One Call Stadium this afternoon.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A tired Stags side grabbed a third minute lead but were punished for not capitalising on that as the visitors twice pegged them back before George Maris completed the first brace of his career to send them through.

“We just about managed to get through but it was no surprise how hard the game was today” said Mansfield boss Clough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I watched Luton v Forest Green last night and Luton were cruising it 3-0, then all of a sudden it's 3-3 and anything could have happened.

Action during the Emirates FA Cup first round match against Harrogate Town AFC at the One Call Stadium, 01 Nov2025, Photo credit Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

“Harrogate have been our bogey team for a few seasons and we never felt comfortable at 1-0.

“The strong team we picked showed how difficult we thought the game was going to be.

“You're very tempted to put four or five fresh pairs of legs out there but we didn't. The two changes were enforced, Will Evans with his new baby and Tyler Roberts with a sore shin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We had played pretty well in the last few games so we thought we'd stick as closely to it as we could.

“It was nice to get off to a good start, but we didn't take it on from there and Nathan (Moriah-Welsh) had two good chances before half-time which would have made it a different game.

“With 10 men behind the ball, Harrogate were difficult to break down at times and we were a bit leggy.

“We were worried as our running stats against Plymouth on Tuesday were our highest of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With hindsight should we have changed the side more? I don't know but we're in the next round.”

Regan Hendry gave Mansfield the early lead but limped off at the break after a challenge, having only recently returned from a knee injury.

“It is his other knee this time so we will get it scanned on Monday but I don't think he will be fit to play this week,” said Clough.

“Also, Joe Gardner had to come off ill and we sent him straight home. Hopefully he will be fit for Tuesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On matchwinner Maris, he added: “He scored two good goals. One was a bit fortunate but he was hitting the target.

“And the second was a typical George Maris finish, sidefooted into the corner – and a lovely move as well that has won us the game.

“When you get pegged back twice the opposition are always in the ascendancy, so it was good to get that third goal as we didn't fancy extra time with so many tired legs out there.

“It would be nice to now get another home draw and get through to the third round.”

Now unbeaten in seven games, Stags head to Huddersfield Town on Tuesday having to win to stand any hope of staying in the Vertu EFL Trophy.