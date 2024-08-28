Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough quick to defend keeper Christy Pym after rare off day at Lincoln City

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough was quick to defend goalkeeper Christy Pym after his poor first half on Saturday contributed to Stags' 4-1 defeat at Lincoln City.

It was a rare off day for the former Peterborough United stopper as he and Aden Flint made an error for the first and Pym the error for the second.

“I think we have become so accustomed to not seeing Christy make a mistake over two seasons that when he does make an error, as he did for certainly the second one, then everyone is a little bit shocked,” said Clough.

“He has been so consistent and if anyone would like to tell me another blatant goal he has cost us in the last two seasons I would like to see it.

Mansfield Town goalkeeper Christy Pym (01) punches clear during the Sky Bet League 1 match against Lincoln City FC, LNER Stadium, 24 August 2024 Photo credit Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

“It was just one of those off days for him and we will take one every two-odd seasons for that.

“It left us with an uphill battle.

“Individually and collectively we have to be better, conceding nine goals in a week.”

Clough added: “It was a strange one to go away from home, have over 70 per cent of the possession, and lose 4-1.

“It felt surreal getting battered when teams are not creating lots of chances against you.

“It just points to the obvious really – the mistakes.

“The goals change the game, especially the two in the first half when we were in the ascendancy and controlling the game.”