Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough puzzled why big cup tie with neighbours Derby County is not being televised

Clough intends to name as strong a side as he can against his old club and said: “This will be a good cup game against a local team.

“I think they will sell out their allocation and there will be a good crowd and a good atmosphere.

“So I am still a little bit puzzled why it's not a TV game. It would have made a good spectacle for the TV, especially when you throw in the local element.

“Derby were on television an awful lot last season, maybe because of Wayne Rooney, I'm not sure, or the position of the club.

“So I thought they would put them on for this one – but it wasn't to be.”

Clough may need to switch one or two players around from his small squad but said Stags were going into the tie intending to win.

“We can't pre plan who may play that much yet though we know we have four or five players who can certainly step straight in, depending on injuries and how we're looking physically after Saturday,” he said.