Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough praises Stags’ character after they hit back to beat Stockport County

Davis Keillor-Dunn netted twice in the second half to deservedly seal the points on an afternoon when a biblical downpour threatened the game and it eventually kicked off 15 minutes late.

“It feels like in six games we've had 20 games worth of thrills and spills and entertainment. We are certainly creating chances,” said Clough.

“I am not too happy with the two we conceded today at all. But we've got the result and that's the main thing.

Mansfield Town manager Nigel Clough post match interview. Photo credit Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

“First half we were a bit lethargic. We were nowhere what we have been in recent weeks. We were a shadow of ourselves.

“It took us going behind for us to get on the front foot after half-time and I thought for the majority of the second half it was us in the ascendency and we could have scored more. They got some brilliant blocks in and the keeper made some great saves.

“It was much more like us in the second half.

“We got a bit fortunate with the equaliser with the deflection. But one had to drop for us.

“We came from behind at Doncaster and we did it again at Grimsby and now we've done it for a third game running. It shows a lot of character. It was a brave second half.

“Losing play-off finalists, Stockport are one of the best teams in the league. So to get three points off them today, even this early in the season, is very important.”

Keillor-Dunn netted twice but could have had double that.

“That was Davis all over at this level,” said Clough.