Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough praises his side for their impressive early season points haul

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough was delighted to see his promoted side get more early season points on the board after a second hard-earned home win in a row.

Stags had to come from behind to beat Shrewsbury Town 2-1 this afternoon to seal back to back home League One wins for the first time in 20 years.

“I don't think we will have to work any harder all season than we have had to do for these two wins this week,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“They were two unbelievable games really. First half hour today we looked out of it and the biggest positive was getting in at half-time only 1-0.

Lee Gregory levels for Stags during the Sky Bet League 1 match against Shrewsbury Town FC at the One Call Stadium, 21 Sept 2024, Photo credit Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

“I thought Shrewsbury were very good indeed and we were not too clever for the first 30 minutes – we were not doing the basics.

“They were excellent like Cambridge were last week which sums up the strength of the league.

“The four home games we have had have been very good footballing games to watch against teams vastly superior to the ones we played last year.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stags had gone behind after two minutes but were level from the spot and then stole a late winner.

But Clough said: “For me the key moment of the game was Christy Pym's save a few minutes before we scored the winner.

“If that had gone in we would have ended up with nothing. Instead a defence-splitting pass from Keanu Baccus – probably his best involvement of the game – and a very good finish from Aaron Lewis after a great run.

“We sent them out second half and said we don't always expect results but we do expect them to have a go, especially at home.

“There was no problem in that department second half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The penalty lifted the crowd, who had stuck with us all afternoon.

He added: “It gives us a huge lift to have 11 points after seven games, we are 20 per cent of the way to staying in the league and, this early, that is a brilliant achievement.

“But no one is under illusion how hard it was to get those points and how hard it is going to be in the next 40 games.”