Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough pleased with workout at Matlock Town

Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough says the Matlock friendly has capped a tough first week of pre-season.

Callum Chippendale hit the only goal of the game after 14 minutes on a sweltering night at Causeway Lane.

It left Clough content with the physical test his side received and getting more minutes in the legs following a busy week.

“It was a perfect workout at the end of a tough week for the lads,” he told the club’s website. “That was exactly how we planned it, where they had to work hard after a tough day of training yesterday.

“We had football in the morning yesterday, then they were on the track in the afternoon, so we knew they’d be tired tonight.

“They Matlock got their goal then defended it very well. We had a couple of chances but we looked tired.

“It’s a beautiful setting at Matlock. You get a good game of football and everyone likes coming here.

“[We had] no more injuries, which is the bottom line. We had a couple of lads playing 90 minutes, which we hadn’t planned after losing players this week.

“Ollie Clarke and James Clarke have ended up playing 90 minutes, which isn’t ideal at this stage of pre-season, but they got through it okay.

“Elliott Hewitt felt his thigh, and with them going down to ten, we did the same in this sort of game."

“We have a weekend off now to rest, as they [players] have had an unbelievably tough week.”