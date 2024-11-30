Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough pleased to see off Stevenage in the FA Cup after worst 45 minutes of the season

Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough was delighted to see his side go up a gear in the second half and win their FA Cup tie 1-0 at Stevenage after enduring their worst 45 minutes of the season in the first half.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stags had lost three games in a row and, after eight changes to the side, struggled to make any sort of impact in today's first half.

But Stephen McLaughlin volleyed Mansfield ahead just after the break and that proved enough to send Stags into the Third Round hat with the big boys on Monday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The first 45 minutes was by far the worst we have played this season,” said Clough.

Action during the Emirates FA Cup second round match against Stevenage FC at The Lamex Stadium, 30 Oct 2024, Photo credit Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

“We were poor against Stevenage at home in the league a few weeks back, but we were worse today and they could have been out of sight.

“But a combination of good saves and good defending kept us in the game.

“Stevenage were very good in that first half and caused us a lot of problems with their movement. We looked completely flat and we just couldn't wait for half-time.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He continued: “We had been due a bit of good fortune, having played as well as we have in the last three games and lost all three. It's ironic you give your worst performance then and come away with a win.

“We got the goal and generally looked after it very well indeed.

“Macca put in a great finish through a crowd of bodies which gave us a real lift and we played all right after that.

“The battling qualities were there today, certainly in the second half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We were delighted to see Alfie Kilgour get 90 minutes and a few others who needed it too.

“We can't wait to see who we get in the Third Round now.”

Making a rare start, Ben Quinn had to come off injured in the second half and Clough said it looked like it was a dislocated shoulder.