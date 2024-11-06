Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough nominated for October's Manager of the Month

By Mark Duffy
Published 6th Nov 2024, 14:47 BST
Nigel Clough is again among the Manager of the Month nominees.placeholder image
Nigel Clough is among the nominees for October’s Sky Bet League One Manager of the Month award.

Clough continues to reinforce the positive impression that newcomers Mansfield have made on League One, leading them to ten points from five games in which their determination and resilience matched their play on the ball.

The other nominees for the award are:

Matt Bloomfield (Wycombe Wanderers)

Even more impressive than the 12 goals and 13 points Wycombe managed in five unbeaten games to surge into the top two was Bloomfield’s management of his squad, with five of the goals being scored by players he brought on in games.

Garry Monk (Cambridge United)

Retaining faith in your players and their trust in you is not easy when you have gained just one point from nine games, but three successive wins to end October says everything about Monk’s pragmatism and ability to cope with injuries.

Ruben Selles (Reading)

Selles has re-connected the Reading team and supporters, utilising academy players to fill gaps in a thin squad and mixing pragmatism with a fluid style to entertaining effect. Four wins came from six games which contained 21 goals.

The winner of the award will be announced on Friday, November 8.

