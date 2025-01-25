Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough keen to forget ‘waste of two hours’ after disappointing defeat at bottom side Cambridge United

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough said he just wanted to quickly forget Stags' disappointing 3-2 loss at bottom side Cambridge United this afternoon.

Clough said it had been a 'waste of two hours' as Stags turned in their worst showing of the season.

And he admitted he was concerned to lose three in a row with two more games against struggling sides ahead this coming week.

Mansfield were 2-0 down in seven minutes today and 3-0 down just after the break before goals by George Maris and Lee Gregory at least made a nervy finish for the U's.

“Our training on Tuesday and Wednesday was absolutely magnificent – we couldn't do a lot yesterday because of the gales – so it was a bit of a shock for us all when we play like that in the first half,” said Clough.

“I can take nothing from this afternoon – I just want to completely and utterly forget about it. It's been a waste of two hours when we prepare for it all week and then we are 2-0 down after seven minutes. It makes it almost impossible to win the game.

“We now need to have a really good think about the team for Tuesday night – I know a few people that aren't starting immediately!

“We have to recover very quickly as we have lost three on the spin now.

“When we lost five on the spin earlier in the season we were playing much better than we are now.

“So it is a bit of a concern to keep our heads above water.

“So it is incredibly important on Tuesday. It will be our most important game of the season to try to get something from it to stem the tide of these defeats.

“We just need a point or a positive result. We would have taken a point today as we knew how good how well they were playing.

“We need to get something in this next couple of games now.”

Stags were left shellshocked and never really recovered from Cambridge's early double salvo.

“That was by far the worst we have defended this season and we were very pleased to get in at 2-0 at half-time actually,” said Clough.

“We stressed and emphasised all day to the players to be ready to start the game at 12.30 as Cambridge would be – but we weren't and they were.

“Then we told them at the start of the second half do not concede again as the game will be over at 3-0 while at 2-0 if you get one back anything can happen – and then we concede again.

“We conceded two in the first seven minutes and then one five minutes after half-time!

“For the first goal he did take the free kick from 15 yards further than it went out of play, which you would hope the referee would see in the first 30 seconds of the game.

“Then it would not have reached our penalty area.

“Then I thought we should have had an absolute stonewall penalty on Elliott Hewitt at 1-0.

“But they are the only two mitigating circumstances today.

“We didn't find any way to trouble Cambridge in that first half.

“We didn't deal with set plays and they looked dangerous every time they got into our box, which has been our strength this season. We looked all over the shop today.

“And our midfield three made absolutely no impact on the game.

“Second half at least we showed a little bit of something and I thought Aden Flint battled away up there after going up top for us.

“We got a couple of goals back and if something dropped for us in the last minute you might get a very undeserved and unlikely draw.”

He added: “I thought Cambridge were very good. They played extremely well at Bolton last week.

“We emphasised that to the players this week and said that, although Cambridge were bottom of the league, they were not playing like a bottom of the league team.

“You would not bet against them staying up again as they have some very good players.

“That is the strength of the league we're playing in and the fact we have got our heads in the top half is credit to us, but it is going to be difficult staying there.”

Stags hope Jordan Bowery could be fit again by Tuesday after suffering a twisted ankle in training.