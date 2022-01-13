Jason Law - challenge from boss Nigel Clough.

Law, 22, put in some outstanding displays last season as he finally began to fulfil his potential at the club.

But he has been on the fringes this season until recently when he has again started to make an impact.

“I think, not intentionally or consciously, he took three months off,” said Clough.

“Since the start of the season he hasn't been anywhere near where he was at the end of last season or where he is now, which is why he hasn't been in the team.

“I said to him this week – stay on it now, keep your performance at that level and you will stay in the squad and in and around the team coming on or staying.

“He can be an important player for us for the rest of this season.