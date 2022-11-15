Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough is paying little attention to the World Cup in Qatar as Stags battle on

With controversy raging over the host nation's human rights records, Mansfield Town boss Clough said: “I don't agree with the venue or the time of year to play a Word Cup. I think it is a highly inappropriate venue.

“When you look at the state of the world at the moment and look where the last two World Cups have been given I think that says an awful lot.

“I know you have to play it at this time of year over there which fits in with it being an inappropriate venue, aside of the moral issues that have arisen.

Nigel Clough - no time for winter World Cup.

“I think the World Cup should be reserved for a special time in the summer when all the other football leagues are having a break.

“You associate it with being a summer competition with people watching the games outside on screens at pubs – and here we are in what feels like the depths of winter this morning, so it won't feel the same.”

He added: “I don't even know when the England games are at the moment so if they're on, they're on. I am not an avid World Cup watcher.

“I understand the enthusiasm from the country but I think even that is not quite the same as when it is in other parts of the world.

“You do get good games, but a lot of them are not that good when you think about it.

“I think we have more than enough to be concentrating on than watching the World Cup.

“That is why it's not ideal – never mind all the moral issues.

“It is not ideal that League One and League Two are still going and I hope people don't sit and home and watch it on TV. I hope they get out and watch a League One, League Two or a non-league game game.

“There is no Premier League or Championship so I hope people get out and see their local sides and watch live football that way if they can afford it.