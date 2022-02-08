Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough is nominated for League Two's Manager of the Month
Nigel Clough is among the nominees for January’s Sky Bet EFL Manager of the Month for League Two.
It was another perfect month for Clough’s team whose four victories extended their winning run in League Two to eight matches.
That was in spite of an interrupted schedule that saw them play just one league game in a spell of 30 days.
Clough, who was also nominated in December but lost out to Tranmere boss Micky Mellon, is this time up against Bristol Rovers’ Joey Barton, Forest Green’s Rob Edwards and new Stevenage boss Paul Tidsdale for the award, the winner of which will be announced on Friday morning.