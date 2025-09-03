Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough is happy with summer business ahead of trip to Wycombe Wanderers

Mansfield Town manager Nigel Clough has declared himself pleased with his summer business ahead of Saturday's League One trip to Wycombe Wanderers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The summer window closed on Monday with Stags making one more addition – Birmingham forward Tyler Roberts on loan – to take his pre-season tally to 11 new faces.

“I am very pleased with it. We haven't paid a fee as we couldn't find sufficient value for money out there,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We did bid for a few players but it went beyond what we thought their value was.

Nigel Clough - happy with his 11 summer signings and no fees paid.

“So we are very pleased with the loans and the free transfers.

“I think we have seen good patches and a little bit more than glimpses in recent games that it is coming together, and we are still in the very early stages.

“I think we have got good cover in most areas.

“We had offers for a couple of our players who are on the fringe for loans, but we made it clear to everyone that we were going to keep everybody in place until January at least.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When you have good players and a good squad there is always going to be interest in them to fit in somewhere else.

“But we have a lot of games coming up, especially with the Vertu Trophy, and we have the FA Cup coming up.”

Roberts was brought in as cover for Regan Hendry, who was injured last weekend.

“It was just a tackle on the edge of the box that caught him on the knee,” said Clough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He has slight ligament damage though not needing an operation or anything like that.

“But it is a six to eight week job which is a big blow when he has been playing as well as anybody in the last few weeks.

However, one of his summer signings, Forest striker Joe Gardner, is now back in the squad after suffering a pre-season injury.

“It is a big boost. We've only seen Joe for a session or two pre-season in Galway before he was injured playing against Sligo,” said Clough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It's good to have him back and he's shown us some very good things in training.

“He will be in the 18 at Wycombe and will start against Harrogate on Tuesday.”

Louis Reed is 50-50 for Saturday with a groin strain and Luke Bolton could miss out with a calf injury.

Clough should soon have other injured players back with Rhys Oates and Deji Oshilaja doing one to one training on the grass and it is hoped they will be back involved in the next week or so while Kyle McAdam (hip) could be back in two or three weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stags had expected to have the weekend off due to international call-ups but the EFL refused to recognise McKeal Abdullah's call by Pakistan U23s.

On Wycombe, Clough said: “They have had a tough start, which has been surprising.

“But they have brought four players in on deadline day to boost their ranks, one of whom we know quite well in Cauley Woodrow – a very experienced Championship striker and a very good player. So we will have to be aware of him.”