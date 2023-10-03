News you can trust since 1952
Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough is happy with Port Vale cup draw

Despite missing out on the glamour ties, Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough admitted they have a fantastic chance of making the Carabao Cup quarter-finals for the first time since 1975.
John Lomas
By John Lomas
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 10:23 BST- 2 min read
Updated 3rd Oct 2023, 10:28 BST
Stags' superb penalties win over Peterborough United left them in a hat with 10 Premier League side in the last 16, but they were drawn at home to League One Port Vale – the tie to be played on Tuesday, 31st October.

It is also a chance for revenge after the Play-Off final defeat by Vale two seasons back.

“I was quite pleased with it,” said Clough.

Stags celebrate beating Peterborough last weekStags celebrate beating Peterborough last week
Stags celebrate beating Peterborough last week
“The Premier League clubs frighten you because of the gulf being so big these days.

“If you get a Premier League club at home then it's an occasion but you are highly unlikely to win.

“Get one away you are even less likely to win but you make a few quid.

“But with this draw we are at home with a chance of getting through.

“We are in the last 16 for the first time in 50 years. It's a chance of getting into the last eight so let's have a go.

“It could have been Port Vale away or Exeter away and we get nothing from those games, so this is a great chance.”

Midfielder Louis Reed agreed, saying: “Everyone has a bit of making up to do for the play-offs the season before last and I lost in the play-offs to Port Vale when I was at Swindon so I think it's time for some revenge.

“I think it kind of went under the radar in the build-up last week that Peterborough was my old team as well because of Christy Pym.

“Everyone was excited at the end, looking forward to the next draw. It wasn't the glamour tie we expected, but we're through to the next round and it's hopefully a game we can win.

“Had we got one of the glamour ties, we'd probably have not progressed any further, whereas this is a chance to make the quarters which would really be something.”​​​​​​​

