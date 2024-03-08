Mansfield Town manager Nigel Clough has been named the Sky Bet League Two Manager of the Month for February.

Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough is February's Manager of the Month for League Two
With 90 attempts on goal, 28 of them in the 5-1 win over Salford, a 9-2 demolition of Harrogate and 20 goals scored in five games while collecting 12 points, the consistency of Clough’s side deservedly saw them take over top spot in League Two.
Clough said: “I’m proud of our performances in the month of February, scoring 20 goals and reaching the top spot in Sky Bet League Two.
“We’ve had a good month which has included the return of our defender Elliott Hewitt following nine months out with an ACL injury.
“The award is nice but is nothing in comparison to that.”
Danny Wilson chairs the Sky Bet Championship Manager of the Month judging panel.
He said: “What a treat to be a Mansfield fan at this time. Goals galore for Nigel’s team in February, 20 scored with over 90 attempts on goal in their five games which saw them climb to the top of League Two.”
Sky Sports’ EFL pundit Don Goodman said: “February was a month when not only did Nigel Clough’s side put 12 points on the board, but also added +15 goal difference thanks to three routs over Forest Green, Harrogate Town and Salford City.
“Moving from third in the table to top, and even more importantly opening up a three-point gap to fourth, left things looking very promising for Clough as we head into the business end of the season.”