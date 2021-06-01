Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough is early favourite for Wrexham job

Nigel Clough.

The link is doubtless due to the fact that Wrexham's new CEO is Fleur Robinson, daughter of Burton Albion chairman Ben Robinson, where Clough was such a huge success.

She was Burton's commercial director and club secretary.

Wrexham's failure to qualify for the National League play-offs was followed by the departure of manager Dean Keates on Sunday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Clough, who this past season has guided the Stags to a 16th place finish in League Two, is the surprise favourite for the job in English football's fifth tier at 4/1, narrowly ahead of former Stockport boss Jim Gannon.

Gannon is currently priced at 5/1 to fill the vacancy at the Racehorse Ground, making him the second most likely candidate. However, ex-Stoke manager Mark Hughes appears to be hot on his heels at 6/1 alongside Hartlepool boss Dave Challinor, who has been linked with various vacancies recently.