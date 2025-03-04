Mansfield Town manager Nigel Clough believes his side's fortunes are on the upturn after a second point and second superb display in as many games saw them held 0-0 by managerless Wigan Athletic tonight.

Stags, now without a win in 12 games, did everything but score against the Latics tonight in a one-sided affair, but Clough believed the clean sheet could be a turning point.

“That was our first clean sheet since Boxing Day so it was hugely important,” he said.

“I thought our overall performance was again very good and we were just searching for that elusive goal, which I think is all it would have taken tonight to win us the game.

“It was quite a one-sided game in many ways with 23 shots to four. We just needed someone to finish and a ball to drop for us in the box.

“We have to take the positives from it. It was a good footballing performance and we just have to hurt somebody.”

He added: “I don't think we have played badly in this run of games without a win.

“And this is a much better feeling than losing 1-0 which we have done too often in the last few weeks.

“We have had three draws in the last five but they could easily have been two or three wins.

“It has to turn if we keep our standards up to the last few games. We just need that bit of luck of one going in off someone's backside – that is all it will take.

“It is nice to get to the 40-point mark and get the clean sheet, Scott Flinders has had absolutely nothing to do the last two games, yet that deflected shot cost us a win at Burton.”

However, the injuries continue to mount up with Keanu Baccus and Lucas Akins coming off tonight.

“With Keanue and Luas going off injured I hope we can get a team out on Saturday at Stevenage,” said Clough.

“That puts the injuries up to 10 tonight so that is why it's an even better point with all those injuries. The squad is certainly stretched at this time.”