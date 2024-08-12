Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough hoping on another Carabao Cup run

Mansfield Town manager Nigel Clough is hoping his side can go on another Carabao Cup run when they play their first round game away at League One rivals Bolton Wanderers tomorrow night (Tuesday, 7.45).

Last season Stags went on their best run in the competition since 1976, only missing out on a quarter-final place when losing 1-0 at home to Port Vale.

Stags went on to gain promotion and Clough said: “It built momentum from early on in the season and helped with confidence for the league programme.

“So, if we can, we'd like a little run again - but the draw is a bit more difficult this time round.

Mansfield Town manager Nigel Clough - hoping for another good run in the Carabao Cup Photo credit Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.mediaMansfield Town manager Nigel Clough - hoping for another good run in the Carabao Cup Photo credit Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media
“It is one of the toughest draws we could have had.

“Playing against Bolton does give us a chance to measure ourselves against one of the favourites for promotion.

“They have been building a team since they got into League One and came so close to promotion, losing at Wembley which we know how that feels.

“So, rightly so, I think they're one of the favourites for this season and they made a good start at Orient on Saturday.”

Clough said there would be changes from the team that started the season so well with that 2-1 away win at Barnsley on Friday night.

“We need to have a count up on players as we have a couple of knocks from Friday night – we certainly won't be risking anybody,” he said.

“There will be a few changes, though not too many. Having the six or seven lads out prohibits us somewhat.

“But we will utilise the squad and it shouldn't weaken it too much.

“With the team that started on Friday we could have started anyone from the bench as well. That's how strong the squad is.

“One or two of those who didn't feature will get a game.

“We do have one eye on Saturday's home game with Burton.

“As much as we'd like to get a result at Bolton, the league campaign will always take priority.”

He added: “Elliott Hewitt and Stephen McLaughlin have trained a bit so might be available for tomorrow night, probably for the bench.

“Baily Cargill will hopefully be back on the grass by the end of this week and hopefully be back in three weeks or something like that.

“Frazer Blake-Tracy will have a scan on his hamstring tonight.”

