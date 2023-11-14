Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough happy with points over performance as they stay on course for top three finish

Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough said he would happily now take points over performances as his unbeaten side moved back into the top three with Saturday’s fine win at Salford.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Stags host struggling Newport County on Saturday and Clough said: “At any stage of the season you just want the three points but especially now coming into the winter months leading up to Christmas, performances will become less important and just points are the aim.

“We are averaging two points a game now which is your target at the start of the season if you're looking for automatic promotion. Now we need to maintain that home or away.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On this weekend’s game he added: “Newport have been decimated through injury similar to what we were last season which has prevented them being higher up the table.

Davis Keillor-Dunn nets Stags' winner at Salford on Saturday. Photo by Chris & Jeanette Holloway/The Bigger Picture.media.

“Graham (ex-Stags boss Coughlan) could only name five substitutes on Saturday including two young players. They are having to fight and scrap for every point. But they will be resiliant without a doubt and coming back to his old club Graham will want to see all those qualities.”

It was a first ever win at Salford for Stags last weekend thanks to goals by Jordan Bowery and Davis Kiellor-Dunn, and they are now unbeaten on the road since mid-March and unbeaten in tehir first 16 league games.

“First of all you have to defend well on the road, but it's also the approach of trying to attack and score goals,” said Clough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Saturday was probably the least attacking display we've had for some time. “But we still managed two goals and second half, organisation-wise and shape, we defended very well. It wasn't a comfortable afternoon as Salford make it very difficult for you.”

Clough will be missing key players again this weekend for the all-ticket visit of the Exiles.

Stephen McLaughlin (groin) and Ollie Clarke (thigh) will both be out for another three or four weeks.

Calum Macdonald also misses out after picking up his fifth yellow card at Salford.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I though he was extremely unlucky to be booked on Saturday when you look at some of the other tackles that were not punished by yellow cards it was very harsh,” said Clough.

"It's only a few weeks to the cut-off point for five yellows and he was just trying to get through.”

But Clough hopes to have striker Lucas Akins back after his facial injury and expects Callum Johnson to play, despite a nasty bang to his head on Saturday.

"Callum has a little cut behind his ear but he should be fine and I was very pleased with his contribution coming back in at Salford,” said Clough.