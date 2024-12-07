Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough happy with performances despite a fifth league defeat on the spin

Despite a fifth league defeat in a row today, Mansfield Town manager Nigel Clough is happy with the way his promoted side are performing against some of the game's big guns.

A narrow 2-1 home defeat today by Huddersfield Town in the eye of Storm Darragh could have gone either way for the fifth game in a row and Clough said: “We knew we'd have tough times this season and we need people to stick with us.

“I know we have lost five on the spin, but we are not going to get too down about it and start feeling sorry for ourselves.

“The lads have to keep going and keep believing.

“It will change if we keep doing what we are doing and improve on the little things in games that are going against us.

“Ultimately we were so close again today.

“This is the realities of Mansfield playing in League One against ex-Premier League clubs.

“The games have been so close but we are just coming out on the wrong end of things.

“But the effort and the way we tried to play again today was absolutely fantastic – and we are going to keep doing it.”

He continued: “I sound like a broken record but I thought our general performance was very good again today.

“We were good value for at least a point.

“I was disappointed with the two goals we conceded, especially the second one, having just equalised to go and concede again a couple of minutes later. But it was a quality finish.

“Considering the conditions today, credit to both sides for putting on the game they did.

“It was a proper game in absolutely horrific conditions.

“Both teams tried to get it down and play throughout the game.

“The quality of their two finishes proved the difference in the end.

“But we have hit the woodwork twice and should have had a penalty for handball.

“I thought they had a good shout for something too when Christy Pym came out and took out their lad. I'm not certain it was in the box but it certainly looked close to a card.

“We are not getting a break in the penalty area and their goalie made two good saves.

“The highlight of the day was seeing Rhys Oates back on the pitch.”

Oates and several other players who need game time will play in a game at Everton U21s in midweek ahead of next Saturday's latest big challenge away at Charlton Athletic.