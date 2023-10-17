Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough happy with home FA Cup glamour draw against Wrexham

Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough was happy with his side's mouthwatering home first round FA Cup draw against fellow League Two promotion-chasers Wrexham next month.

The Hollywood-backed Welsh side were fortunate to escape from the One Call Stadium with a 0-0 draw earlier this month after being given a searching examination by the Stags.

The tie will be played over the weekend of 3rd to 6th November and, with the glamour surrounding Wrexham, could come under consideration for TV coverage.

“It was brilliant to come out at home first of all, then to get the league favourites again too,” said Clough.

Stags in recent action against Wrexham.

“We had a cracking game against them a week or so ago, so I think it will be another good occasion.

“The main thing is being at home and I think it will attract quite a bit of interest, which is good.

“Sometimes the first round proper can be a bit of a non-entity, but hopefully we will get a good crowd in for this one.

“It is a good few weeks for us with some big games coming up in different competitions.

“We are in the last 16 of the Carabao Cup against Port Vale just four days before the Wrexham game.”

Those games will come too soon for any of Clough’s injuries to clear but he did say: “Rhys Oates and Stephen McLaughlin are coming along well.

“Stephen McLaughlin has joined in with warm-ups and a couple of passing drills.

“Realistically I think we are looking at the Everton game in the EFL Trophy on the 7th for them both to feature, then Stephen Quinn will be a few weeks after that.”

Fringe players are also expected to take part in Wednesday’s home Central League reserves clash against Derby County at the RH Academy (2pm).

Clough said: “After the Doncaster EFL trophy game last week we are keen to keep the lads ticking over so a few of the subs will certainly play an hour or more.

“The next EFL Trophy game is not until 7th November and I don't think we have a reserve game in between so we will get a few out there. James Gale and Will Swan will play. Callum Johnson and George Williams too – just to keep the minutes up, which is important.