Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough happy to see his side play with freedom in win over Peterborough United with relegation battle over

Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough said his players' performances in tonight's 4-2 defeat of Peterborough United underlined how much the pressure of the relegation battle had been weighing on them.

Stags were safe after last weekend and tonight put in a sparkling display in a free-flowing end to end game.

Goals by George Maris and Keanu Baccus in the first seven minutes put Stags in charge and Will Evans headed a third as Stags went in 3-0 up at the break against Posh for a second time this season.

Posh pulled one back before Evans netted a superb fourth, Peterborough grabbing a late second.

Stags celebrate during the Sky Bet League 1 match against Peterborough Utd FC at the One Call Stadium, 30 April 2025, Photo credit Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

“It was a perfect night - and we could have scored more as well with better decisions and better finishing,” he said.

“It could have finished 8-5 or 8-6 or something like that – that would have been a fair reflection and it was good entertainment for everybody.

“And it was lovely to see a smile on everybody's faces with four goals and three points.

“You saw from the first few minutes that the relegation burden had been lifted – that dark cloud that had been over us for the last two or three months – and we played with a bit more freedom.

“It is impossible to do that when you are fighting relegation.

“Players know the gravity of the situation and tense up. They don't want to make mistakes and play safe.”

Stags lost defender Deji Oshilaja before the break and Clough said: “Deji just overstretched and stretched his groin a bit so unfortunately we won't be seeing him again this season. He was magnificent again for the time he was on tonight.”

Clough gave a debut to 21-year-old keeper Owen Mason and said: “He couldn't do too much about the two goals.

“I thought he made some good saves early on and his distribution was okay.

“He has a brilliant build and kicks it a long way.

“It was a memorable night fir him – a league debut he will always remember and a win as well.

“If he had kept a clean sheet as well it would have been perfect, but it was a great night for him.”

Clough, who is about to be out of contract, met with chairman John Radford today to open talks about next season and said: “I had a brilliant meeting with the chairman this morning and we discussed a range of things.

“He was on good form and it was good to try to explain how we want to take things forward in the next 12 months - and we are going to get on with that.

“My contract is not the priority, it's more about sorting players, we have plenty of time to sort other things out.”