Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough hails ‘magnificent performance’ at Stags pull off vital win at Newport County

He was also delighted to see James Gale score his first EFL goal, which proved to be the winner.

With eight players out, Stags lost Jordan Bowery and Stephen McLaughlin during the game but held on for all three points and Clough beamed: “I thought it was a magnificent performance in everything we needed to do.

“I thought we played enough, scored two good goals – especially the second one – and defended as though our lives depended on it.

Nigel Clough is all smiles at Rodney Parade after crucial win. Photo by Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

“I think the supporters appreciated exactly how much effort went into tonight.

“We had the same starting XI as Saturday while Newport freshened up with four or five new faces. “We couldn't do that. We had to take James Perch off at half-time, then we lost Jordan Bowery injured and Stephen McLaughlin came on and then off inside 10 minutes injured.

“But we got the three points and I thought we deserved them for our pure effort alone which was typified by Lucas Akins up front who ran his socks off up front.

“Put under the pressure that Newport produce with long throws, free kicks and everything, we stood up to it to protect Christy Pym who had to make one brilliant save. They thought they had scored. Otherwise we protected him superbly.

“We got the second goal on a break and with what we had, and what we lost during the game, it was an incredible effort from the players.”

Stags went ahead through Hiram Boateng and Clough said: “He has scored three in four games now and they are important goals.

“He was our outstanding player in pre-season and got injured. His season has been a bit stop-start since then but if he is coming good for the last 10 games or so then brilliant.”

Clough then had high praise for the second from James Gale.

“His first touch saw him flick it over the lad, then cut inside from the defender and curled it in,” he said.

“That's the one we see in training almost every day. That will give him a huge shot of confidence that he can do it in the Football League.

“And don't forget he is not long out of non-league from Long Eaton. He is still making his way and I am absolutely thrilled for him.

“He actually headed clear from the corner we broke from too.

“He was also probably an inch away from scoring what could have been a goal of the season contender too. If that had gone in it would have made it more comfortable for us. But it was an incredible strike.

“It hit the inside of the post but a bit more good fortune an inch to the right and it's a brilliant goal.”

Stags are in the seventh and final play-off spot with four games to go and now have three home games in eight days, starting with Stevenage on Saturday.

“With four games left it's in our own hands, so let's make it count,” said Clough.

“Stevenage have had an impressive season from fighting relegation last year to challenging for automatic. As always Steve Evans' teams will be competitive and at it and very difficult to play against.

“We have three home games in a week. I hope fans get behind us as they did tonight and appreciate the effort you've seen the players give.

“I think they understand the quality of the players we're missing at the moment but still battling away and getting results which speaks volumes for the squad.”

Clough is trying to persuade Forest to allow loanee Will Swan back for the weekend after shaking off his ankle injury.

“We are pushing to get him back,” said Clough.

“He is doing some work on the grass at Forest, twisting and turning – it's in their hands as he is their player.

“I think they have a standard time they want them back training before they send them back to their loan club. But we will ask them, with the state of our season, maybe could they cut that a bit short and get him back with us.