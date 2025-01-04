Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough hails fantastic festive results after victory at Stockport County

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Mansfield Town manager Nigel Clough paid tribute to his side's fantastic festive programme as a 2-1 away win at Stockport County today made it a magnificent four wins out of five over Christmas and New Year.

Lee Gregory and Will Evans hit the first half goals as Stags stayed in the chase for the play-off places and reached 37 points and Clough said: “It's been incredible.

“When you look at the games we have had and the nature and quality of the opposition – to get four wins out of five is quite remarkable for a promoted team.

“I said to the Stockport manager before the game we are both doing all right considering we have both only just come up

“We want to get to the 50-point mark. The next stage is to get into the 40s as quickly as you can and get out of those.

“That was an incredible victory today – probably our best victory of the season.

“Some of the lads are absolutely out on their feet.

“We feel a little bit aggrieved – we missed a penalty but I feel we should have had two more penalties today.”

He added: “With Bolton as well, we have played two very good sides this week.

“I think Stockport are very similar to us – a very genuine side who play a bit and mix it up and it was a very even contest.

“They had more territory second half but I thought we dealt with the majority of stuff and I can't recall Christy Pym having a lot to do.”

On the goals, he said: “I thought both were outstanding finishes.

“For Lee's goal most strikers would have gone for power, but he showed a bit of composure with his wrong foot and sidefooted into the bottom corner.

“Will's goal was also on his wrong foot – both were brilliant striker's finishes.

“We have had 17-18 people coming in and doing a job wherever – Jordan Bowery moved up from centre half to centre forward today and did fantastically well.

“Everyone contributed – that's how it's been for the first four or five months and that's how it will be for the rest of the season.”

Stags lost Deji Oshilaja at the break today and were already without Rhys Oates, Lucas Akins and Keanu Baccus.

“Deji also got a whack on the back of his heel which was bleeding a lot at half-time, so, having been booked as well, it was a dual thing and there was no point in risking him,” said Clough.

“Rhys' knee has swollen up a bit after he stepped back onto the Astrotuft on New Year's Day. It was the change of surface. He is having a scan. I don't think it's serious but he won't be around for a week or two.

“Lucas got a whack on his foot at Reading which required stitches and that flared up again in the Bolton warm-up. It is right where he sidefoots the ball and it was a bit tender still.

“Keanu is a new father – he became a dad for the first time yesterday so he will be away for a few days where he should be with mother and baby.”