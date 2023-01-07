Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough furious as side again gift opponents a lifeline as Barrow bounce back to win

And he also said he may lose midfield star George Lapslie in the current transfer window with no sign of him signing a contract extension and out of contract in the summer.

Stags today saw a 2-0 lead evaporate into a 3-2 home defeat by promotion rivals Barrow.

Stags boss Nigel Clough.

But Barrow looked beaten until they were gifted the ball for a goal against the run of play in first half stoppage time.

A furious Clough said: “George Maris gave the ball away in added time in the first half like Stephen McLaughlin did against Northampton. George did it against Walsall again last week and each time we covered it extensively with the players.

“Until we learn it's going to be tough. All we can do is keep telling the players. You should learn it at 12-13 years of age.

“We should kick the ball out the ground or into the stand.

“But we gave the ball away and Barrow got such a lifeline from it. They should have been dead and buried. At 2-0 you come in at half-time and they have a mountain to climb.”

He added: “For 45 and a half minutes it was as good a performance as we have put in until that one moment of poor decision has cost us.

“We needed to then see out the first 15-20 minutes of the second half as we knew they were going to come out with renewed energy.

“You get to the hour mark, then press yourself and try to get another goal.

“The whole game changed in that one moment.

“They came out a different team in the second half.

“At 2-2 they then got a break and we didn't.

“Second half we had enough to go and get a goal. I thought we got into some great positions but didn't get in a cross.”

On Lapslie he said: “He was offered a new deal a week or so before Christmas. His representative actually didn't even acknowledge the deal – an improved offer - for in excess of a week.

“Then he came back and said no interest at that level. It is one of those where he didn't suggest any further negotiations, so I would think it's one of those we could be open to offers in January.

“He is available for us and that wasn't the reason he didn't start today. I didn't think he played very well at Walsall last week and I wanted the three up top today.”