Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough expects renewed determination from Wigan Athletic after Sean Maloney sacking
Boss Sean Maloney was dismissed after a 2-1 defeat to Reading left the Latics 15th in League One and just six points above the relegation zone.
“I was surprised when I heard the news,” said Clough. “They might have expected to be a little higher up the league, but it’s an incredibly tough league.
“You are never sure what they will be like with a new manager. I expect them to have continuity with how they have played so far this season, but with a renewed determination.
“They can react in one of two ways. They can feel hard done by and not quite be at it. We expect them to go the other way, to feel they could have given more for the previous manager and to fight for everything tomorrow night.”
Stags go into the game looking for a first win in 12 and on the back of a highly encouraging performance in the 1-1 draw at Burton Albion on Saturday.
And it is a level performance Clough is keen to see maintained.
“Having played like we did at Burton, we have to continue it,” said Clough.
“We have looked at the difference between the first and second half and how we can pen teams in and get the full backs involved.
“We will point out a few things to the players and hopefully we will keep up the same standards of the last four games.
“I can't believe how well we have played in the last four games and only got two points.
“There has got to be a reward coming somewhere soon. We have got to keep our performances high and remain consistent and then the reward will come.”
George Maris remains a big doubt for the game after coming off with a knock before half-time at Burton, while Christy Pym may also once again miss out with sore ribs.
Keep up with the latest Stags news on our website each day
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.