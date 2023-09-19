Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough expecting tough test ahead against Barrow
The Bluebirds have tasted defeat just once in their opening seven League Two games.
And the Stags boss believes Barrow will present his side with a tough nut to crack.
“They have had a good start to the season and it is no surprise,” Clough said.
“They are one of those teams who you don't want to go behind to.
“They will be hard to create against and it is going to be a tight game. There are so many teams in there challenging, it is such a competitive league this season.
“There won't be many easy wins, a lot of games will be tight one goal affairs.
“If we have to be patient we have to be patient. We have to learn the lesson from last week of not going behind.
“We want to stay unbeaten but do that in a positive way.
“We have to look to win our home games and then it takes a bit of the pressure off away from home.
“Let’s get back on the front foot and get back to playing how we were a couple of weeks ago.”
Stags were beaten 3-2 by Barrow last season after Mansfield let a two goal lead slip.
It is a defeat which Clough still holds fresh in the memory for its costly impact on his side’s failed season.
“It is not in the back of our our minds, it’s still quite fresh,” he said. “That defeat, as much as anything, cost us a chance at the play-offs - even if we had drawn we would have been in the play-offs.
“That's how important it is not to lose, especially when you’re 2-0 up.”