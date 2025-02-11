Despite a seventh defeat in a row, Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough has seen enough in the last two games to feel his side will ride the current miserable wave and safely come out the other side.

Stags were swept aside by three goals in the first 32 minutes in tonight's 3-0 loss at in-form Leyton Orient.

“But Clough was happy to see his injury-hit, patched-up side refuse to buckle and go down by a bigger score.

“It was a very tough night – probably the most confident side in the league against the least confident at the moment.

Nigel Clough watches on at Leyton Orient as his struggling side trail 3-0. Photo credit Chris Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

“It may sound a bit strange, but at 3-0 we didn't go under and that gives us a certain amount of encouragement that we're going to be okay.

“The way the lads kept going when we have five or six sat at home was very commendable.

“After the defeat at Shrewsbury I felt as low as I have in 25-26 years.

“But having seen how we responded after going 1-0 down at home to Northampton and then, with the game effectively over after half an hour tonight, seeing how we responded and kept going gives us a lot more encouragement.

“I think we have enough characters in the squad to get us through.

“We are getting kicked pillar to post by every little thing at the moment, but we have another opportunity at Blackpool and we are going to have a really good go at them on Saturday.

“We knew we would lose games this season, but it's just when they come in a chunk like this in consecutive games.”

Stags' hopes of causing an upset at Orient began to evaporate as early as the sixth minute when the Londoners went ahead.

“We talked about not conceding a goal early on,” said Clough.

“That was the most disappointing thing tonight – conceding that goal from a corner, the same as we did on Friday night when it cost us the game.

“It played a large part in contributing to that again tonight.

“That early goal gave Orient a huge lift, not that they needed it.

“How they played in the first half hour of the game was probably the best we have come up against.

“But we had little spells and could have got back into it at 2-0, and even at 3-0 we kept going.”

Aden Flint was withdrawn before half-time and Clough said: “Their pace was causing us too many problems for Aden. They were very difficult to contain and we needed Jordan (Bowery) and Elliott (Hewitt) together.

“Alfie (Kilgour) also came off at half-time as he was struggling with their pace too.

“But Orient are very good. They have won eight out of their last 10 games in the league and you can see exactly why.

“They have a full squad and are absolutely buzzing. We knew it would be a tough night for us.”

It did not help Mansfield's cause to still have key players missing and forced to put others out early after injury when they would have liked to have given them more time to fully recover.

Clough said: “We miss players like Baily Cargill, Deji Oshilaja and Frazer Blake-Tracy.

“I don't know how many times we have won away from home this season and Deji has been Man of the Match for us – we miss him.

“We played Will Evans tonight but we have to be careful with him and look after him and the lads we've got as Lee Gregory looks like he could be out for the season, Rhys Oates is already out for the season and Jordan Rhodes can't play on Saturday at Blackpool.”