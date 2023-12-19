Nigel Clough wants to see continued progress at Mansfield Town throughout 2024.

Mansfield Town manager Nigel Clough is encouraged by the progress made by his side throughout 2023.

Promotion-chasing Stags have enjoyed a cracking start to the current campaign after missing out on a play-off place last season by just one goal.

It caps an encouraging 2023 for Stags, with Mansfield chalking up an impressive 76 points in 43 games throughout the calendar year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“At the start of the season you are trying to maintain two points a game and one more win will get us to that target,” said Clough.

“We are six points ahead of where we were last season, and we take encouragement from that. I still think we should have a point or two more on top of that, certainty against Swindon.

“It is very difficult to maintain when you're after 92 points, which would guarantee automatic promotion, and that is our aim.

“We go into the Christmas period in a good state. We have had one defeat this season, but it is not just that. Over the calendar year we have a good points total as well as so far this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Hopefully we have been improving and building. We have improved this season compared to last and we need to keep showing that over the next 12 months.”

Stags travel to basement boys Sutton United at the weekend where they will face a side they are yet to beat in six attempts in the Football League.

The Londoners sacked manager Matt Gray on Tuesday morning following their 8-0 drubbing at leaders Stockport County.

But, despite United being rooted to the foot of the table, Clough is still expecting a tough test ahead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They have had a tough season, but I don’t see them being that much different on paper,” he said. “I think it's the strength of the league that has caught them out.

“They haven't changed that much, they are just facing a lot better teams.

“They have lost key players and it is not easy to replace them with players in the same mould.

“They have a new manager and it depends how the players react to that. It makes it difficult to prepare for.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They lost 8-0 at the weekend but it won't count for anything when we play them.