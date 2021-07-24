Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough encouraged after win at Hull City

Nigel Clough says the signs are encouraging after today's 2-1 win at Hull City. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Danny Johnson struck in both halves as Mansfield Town produced a fine performance.

The former Leyton Orient converted a first-half spot kick on 31 minutes following a handball by Lewie Coyle,

The goal-getter doubled the advantage on 55 minutes after heading home Stephen Quinn’s cross.

Josh Magennis pulled one back for Hull with a powerful header late on, but it was not enough to prevent Mansfield securing a fine win.

“I think there were a lot of encouraging signs,” he told iFollow Stags. “It was a great workout again and most of the lads got 90 minutes under their belt.

“With two weeks to go until the start of the season, I think it was an ideal opposition and performance.

“Things are just slowly starting to come together. When you’re trying to integrate as many new players as we are, it’s encouraging to see the way we played.

“I thought we showed more than enough going forward to cause teams problems.

“I think we’re in a good a place as we can be, given the situation.”

Stags face Coventry City on Tuesday evening as fans finally return to the One Call Stadium.

“It’s going to be brilliant to have the fans returning to One Call Stadium,” he explained.

“It’s going to be strange, strange for the fans as we haven’t been here that long, but they’ve been out of the ground for nearly 18 months.