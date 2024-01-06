Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough disappointed by manner of Crewe Alexandra winner as Stags lose home record

Nigel Clough was disappointed by the manner of Mansfield Town's first home defeat of the season as they gifted promotion rivals Crewe Alexandra the only goal in today's 1-0 loss after just 75 seconds.

Mansfield Town manager Nigel Clough Photo credit : Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

A win would have sent Stags top after last week's victory away at leaders Stockport County and the Mansfield manager questioned if that had made his side complacent in any way.

But they were punished by Joe White for trying to play the ball out their own box under pressure as the Newcastle United loanee bagged the winner and Clough said: “We are bitterly disappointed to lose for only the second time in 24 games or not get even a point.

“Sometimes even a point at home is a good result.

“The goal we conceded after 90 seconds or so cost us the game today.

“I don't know if complacency is the word, or sloppiness crept in.

“The reason we have the best defensive record in the league is that we don't give goals away like that.

“The ball is in our penalty area, it goes away – it's cleared, no second thoughts or questions whether it's 90 seconds in or 90 seconds to go.

“That has been our principal and why we haven't conceded.

“Maybe one or two are getting carried away with the result last week at Stockport. We certainly weren't staff-wise. And we knew this would be a harder game in lots of ways.

“They are a good team in the top seven.

“I thought we were okay after the first 20 minutes and controlled the game.”

He added: “We put an awful lot of balls in the box and won a lot of corners. We just needed someone to finish one off or a break in the six yard box which we didn't get today.

“I think we deserved to level. But when you give any team a 1-0 lead almost from the start of the game it does not half incentivise them and give them something to hang onto. You lose the element of control at 0-0.

“It is like starting a game 1-0 down. The first goal is vital at any level.”

Clough is awaiting more news on injured striker Rhys Oates but it is not looking good. And he has already lost right back Callum Johnson for some time.

“Callum Johnson will be out for 10 weeks with his hamstring. He has done it good and proper,” he said.

“And Rhys Oates we are still waiting on clarification on the nature of his injury.”