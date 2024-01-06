News you can trust since 1952
BREAKING

Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough disappointed by manner of Crewe Alexandra winner as Stags lose home record

Nigel Clough was disappointed by the manner of Mansfield Town's first home defeat of the season as they gifted promotion rivals Crewe Alexandra the only goal in today's 1-0 loss after just 75 seconds.
John Lomas
By John Lomas
Published 6th Jan 2024, 18:34 GMT
Updated 6th Jan 2024, 19:36 GMT
Mansfield Town manager Nigel Clough Photo credit : Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.mediaMansfield Town manager Nigel Clough Photo credit : Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media
Mansfield Town manager Nigel Clough Photo credit : Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

A win would have sent Stags top after last week's victory away at leaders Stockport County and the Mansfield manager questioned if that had made his side complacent in any way.

But they were punished by Joe White for trying to play the ball out their own box under pressure as the Newcastle United loanee bagged the winner and Clough said: “We are bitterly disappointed to lose for only the second time in 24 games or not get even a point.

“Sometimes even a point at home is a good result.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Most Popular

“The goal we conceded after 90 seconds or so cost us the game today.

“I don't know if complacency is the word, or sloppiness crept in.

“The reason we have the best defensive record in the league is that we don't give goals away like that.

“The ball is in our penalty area, it goes away – it's cleared, no second thoughts or questions whether it's 90 seconds in or 90 seconds to go.

“That has been our principal and why we haven't conceded.

Read More
Frustrated Mansfield Town miss chance to go top as they lose to early Crewe Alex...
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Maybe one or two are getting carried away with the result last week at Stockport. We certainly weren't staff-wise. And we knew this would be a harder game in lots of ways.

“They are a good team in the top seven.

“I thought we were okay after the first 20 minutes and controlled the game.”

He added: “We put an awful lot of balls in the box and won a lot of corners. We just needed someone to finish one off or a break in the six yard box which we didn't get today.

“I think we deserved to level. But when you give any team a 1-0 lead almost from the start of the game it does not half incentivise them and give them something to hang onto. You lose the element of control at 0-0.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“It is like starting a game 1-0 down. The first goal is vital at any level.”

Clough is awaiting more news on injured striker Rhys Oates but it is not looking good. And he has already lost right back Callum Johnson for some time.

“Callum Johnson will be out for 10 weeks with his hamstring. He has done it good and proper,” he said.

“And Rhys Oates we are still waiting on clarification on the nature of his injury.”

Clough said he would assess the situation this week before deciding on his January transfer plans.

Related topics:Nigel CloughStagsRhys OatesMansfieldNewcastle United