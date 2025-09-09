Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough delighted with side’s attacking show in Trophy defeat to Harrogate Town

Mansfield Town manager Nigel Clough was delighted with his side's attacking intent and creativity, despite a 1-0 home defeat by Harrogate Town in their Vertu EFL Trophy opener at the One Call Stadium tonight.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stags created little in Saturday's 2-0 defeat at Wycombe Wanderers, but with 10 changes tonight and playing some fringe players and U21s, Mansfield did everything but score.

They eventually lost to a second minute Mason Bennett penalty, conceded for handball against youngster Taylor Anderson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was just one of those nights and I was very pleased with our performance with some youngsters in the side and some players coming back from injury.

Action during the Vertu Trophy match against Hartlepool Town FC at the One Call Stadium, 09 Sept 2025, Photo credit Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

“Compared to Saturday, when we didn't create much at all, we wanted a different sort of performance.

“If we are going to lose games we want to lose them playing like that.

“We had 20 shots at goal and we really had a go.

“We had balls going across the face of goal and not quite dropping for us in the six yard box.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We thought Will Evans would bury his late chance but he only managed to hit the goalkeeper.

“Our creativity and build up play tonight were very good.”

Clough had no qualms over the penalty but felt Dom Dwyer should have been given one at the other end.

“We were a bit unlucky to concede the penalty after only 30 seconds,” he said.

“Taylor's arm was up and so these days it is a penalty.

“He has got to learn to keep his arm down, but it could have gone anywhere.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“From that point on I was very pleased with our performance.

“Without a doubt we should have had a penalty too, though. Dom said he was just trying to tap it in and was bundled over from behind.

“It was an absolute stonewall penalty and I am not sure why he didn't give it.

“But our finishing wasn't good, we missed the target too many times tonight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Forest loanee Joe Gardner made a highly impressive first start since his pre-season injury and was involved in most of the home side's best moves in the first half.

“Considering that is his first football since his pre-season injury at Sligo, I thought he did very well indeed,” said Clough.

“It was good to get players minutes tonight and keep them ticking over.”

On the young trio of Anderson, Finn Flanagan and 18-year-old Ollie Taylor, Clough said: “We are always speaking to Richard Cooper and his staff and those three are doing well, so tonight was a great opportunity for them to get some first team football.

“We don't like losing but the result is not the be all and end all in these competitions.”