Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough delighted with Portugal training camp

Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough has been delighted with the club's pre-season training camp in Portugal this week.

Stags last night beat Chelsea U21s 2-1 in a friendly and the Stags boss said: “It has been a brilliant couple of days so far.

“We had a great day's training on Monday – tough in the heat. Then the game tonight is the main thing, which everyone has got something out of.

“Wednesday will be a day off, then a good double session on Thursday and back on Friday ready for Oxford.

Nigel Clough after the pre season training match between Mansfield Town an Chelsea (U21) at Portugal 23 July 2024 : Photo Credit Chris & Jeanette Holloway @ The Bigger Picture.media

“Everything – the weather, the location, the hotel, the food has all been perfect.

“Last night was a very good game for us, physically, in the heat.

“For the lads who started and played the first 70 minutes it was a big test for them – you could see a few of them flagging.

“Unfortunately with us losing Aaron Lewis and Baily Cargill, ideally we would have changed the whole lot but couldn't.

“For a couple to play a full 90 minutes was too much so three players who had gone off had to come back on.

“The heat at the start was pretty intense, but I thought we started brilliantly and had five unbelievable chances in the first 15 minutes or so and maybe should have been out of sight.

“What they are preparing their players for in the Premier League is very different to what we are preparing our players for in League One and what we have been playing in League Two.

“So I thought it was ideal to play against that technical quality and, for them, it was ideal playing against the physicality of men who are used to playing in the lower divisions.”

He added: “With the speed and movement of their players we were tested defensively and I thought Scotty Flinders came up with some good saves.

“We had the majority of chances, especially early on. But, when we needed him, Scott kept them out.

“It will be reversed on Saturday and those who did not play 70 minutes tonight will start against Oxford and the other lads will come on.”

Stags were without Lewis, Cargill as well as midfielders George Maris and Keanu Baccus and Clough said: “Aaron will hopefully do a bit of training towards the end of the week with a view to him being involved on Saturday.

“Baily just felt his calf tighten up in training yesterday, so he will probably miss this week and be available next week.

“George damaged ankle ligaments in a game against Leicester 10 days ago so he will certainly miss the start of the season.

“Keanu has had very little time off and he has a few things to sort out in Scotland, so it's an ideal time for him to be back home and get ready to move down.

“He will play against Oxford on Saturday.

Teenage trialist Ben Quinn again impressed and made it three goals in three outings pre-season.

“I am very pleased with him,” said Clough.