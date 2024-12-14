Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough delighted with point at Charlton Athletic as Stags stop the rot

Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough said today's excellent 0-0 draw at Charlton Athletic was vital as Stags halted their losing streak ahead of the busy Christmas programme ahead.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It was brilliant to stop the rot when you have lost five consecutive league games – undeservedly so,” said Clough.

“At least we got something we deserved today and the very least we deserved was a point.

“It was lovely to get the clean sheet as well as the point.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nigel Clough during the English Football League 1 match against Charlton Athletic FC at The Valley, 14 December 2024. Photo credit Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

“We needed a result today – a win or a draw – as we didn't wan to have six defeats with the Christmas period ahead.

“We battled and scrapped and defended well to a man today.

“It was great for our supporters to get the chance to come down here to this stadium and we have more than matched Charlton today.”

He continued: “We tried everything we could to win the game today and I think we just edged the better of the chances.

“But it was important near the end to keep hold that clean sheet intact and I don't think Christy Pym has had a serious save to make.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The pitch was cutting up which made it very lively out there.

“We need to build on this point now, starting with Rotherham next weekend, and try to build up an unbeaten run if we can like we did earlier in the season.

“We are not doing anything different now from then.”