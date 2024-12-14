Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough delighted with point at Charlton Athletic as Stags stop the rot
“It was brilliant to stop the rot when you have lost five consecutive league games – undeservedly so,” said Clough.
“At least we got something we deserved today and the very least we deserved was a point.
“It was lovely to get the clean sheet as well as the point.
“We needed a result today – a win or a draw – as we didn't wan to have six defeats with the Christmas period ahead.
“We battled and scrapped and defended well to a man today.
“It was great for our supporters to get the chance to come down here to this stadium and we have more than matched Charlton today.”
He continued: “We tried everything we could to win the game today and I think we just edged the better of the chances.
“But it was important near the end to keep hold that clean sheet intact and I don't think Christy Pym has had a serious save to make.
“The pitch was cutting up which made it very lively out there.
“We need to build on this point now, starting with Rotherham next weekend, and try to build up an unbeaten run if we can like we did earlier in the season.
“We are not doing anything different now from then.”
