Stags had been well beaten 4-1 on Saturday and worryingly went into the game tonight missing seven defenders against the leasgue’s bottom side.

“Saturday was a one off and bad timing to have it at this particular stage of the season, but everybody was back on it tonight. The intensity was magnificent,” said Clough.

“That was a reaction to Saturday when we were all hurting after the game.

Action during the Sky Bet League 2 match against Forest Green Rovers FC at the One Call Stadium, 09 April 2024, Photo credit Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

“We didn't create as many chances tonight as we did on Saturday but our football was very good.

“We were brave as well. We stayed on the ball and kept it, kept probing and got the all-important goal.

“It was one of the most important results of the season, especially with seven defenders out at the start of the game.

“To keep a clean sheet with two centre forwards in the back four was a tremendous effort by everybody.

“With our closing down we were back to what we're all about.”

Tom Nichols' looping header provided the 20th minute winner and Clough said: “Tom knew exactly what he was doing, he is good in the air for his size.

“It looked like it was going over his head, but he got off his feet and headed it back across the goalie.

“The goal settled everyone down, though we were playing well at that point. We looked confident on the ball.

“Second half we had enough situations again to score a second.”

In the end a great double save by Christy Pym preserved the points at the death after a Rivers breakaway.

“You're always worried at 1-0 and Christy Pym has had to come up with two magnificent saves. He has been brilliant all season,” said Clough.

“I think it's the most difficult thing for a goalie when you have had nothing or very little to do for 88 minutes.”

He added: “We'd have like another goal. Forest Green are bottom of the league but look how well they battled and scrapped tonight – that's how good the league is this season.

“It is still in our hands whatever happens now at MK on Saturday, which is very important.

“If the worst thing happened Saturday and we don;t get a result then we can win our last three games – and we're more than capable of that.

“It looks like it's going to go to the wire and Saturday will be as important as any game. We will do our best to get a positive result.”

Elliott Hewitt was ruled out after returning from his long injury lay-off at the weekend,

“Elliott didn't feel too good physically. Saturday was his first game in 10 months and he could hardly walk yesterday,” said Clough.

“We said see how you feel in the warm-up and he is such a genuine lad he said he didn't feel brilliant.

“There is a risk with secondary injuries like hamstring, we have to take care of him after 10 months.