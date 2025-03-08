Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough delighted with ‘brilliant point’ at Stevenage

Mansfield Town manager Nigel Clough said today's 1-1 draw at Stevenage was a ‘brilliant point’ and may be as good as any point they will pick up this season.

Stags are without a win in 13 games now, but this third successive draw in a row will lift confidence and also extended the gap to the drop zone to eight points.

Jordan Rhodes' late equaliser secured the draw after former Stag Jamie Reid had put Stevenage in front just before the break with the visitors convinced he was offside.

However, luck was on Mansfield's side after the break after they escaped a penalty shout for handball and Baily Cargill was only yellow-carded for a foul when he looked to be last man. Stevenage also hit the post.

Jordan Rhodes levels during the Sky Bet League 1 match against Stevenage FC at the Lamex Stadium, 08 March 2025 Photo Chris Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

“We came here today with nine players out and we are stretched in terms of bodies. But we still picked up a brilliant point,” said Clough.

“I think that could be as good a point as we get all season, especially in the circumstances just to keep the little unbeaten run going and keep the confidence before going to Exeter on Tuesday.

“I think you saw from the reaction of the players at the end that they knew how important it was too.

“We are now eight points clear of fourth from bottom with a game in hand and we have to keep that gap the same or extend it.

“We lost too may on the trot but now we have four draws in our last six.

“If we had lost today it would have been back to square one almost, but we get another point and it just keeps out heads above water.”

He added: “That was a fantastic result when you chasing the game away at Stevenage.

“We were pleased with the first 44 minutes, having nullified Stevenage and created a few situations of our own.

“It was an excellent performance away from home and we looked very comfortable.

“But then we gave away a scrappy goal – and we think he was a yard offside as well.

“That changed everything at half-time and I didn't think we deserved to come in behind at the break. It was a big set-back and gave Stevenage a huge lift.

“So it was a case of how do we get back into the game and not go 2-0 down as it would have been over then?

“Although I think their goal was offside I think we got away with a sending-off with Baily Cargill's challenge. I think it was a red card.

“It is the first break we have had for what seems like two or three months.

“He has miscontrolled one bobbling, their lad has taken it and I thought he was going to be shown a red card. We got away with that one.

“Those little moments in games make all the difference – one went for us and one went against us.

“Then Jordan Rhodes did what we brought him in to do and got a goal out of nothing – one just dropped to him and it was a brilliant finish.”

Stags gave a debut to American free agent Dom Dwyer, who forced a save in the first half.

“I thought Dom Dwyer was excellent today for the first 60 minutes in what was the first game he has played for some time,” said Clough.

“You could see his first touch and how he got hold of it and just kept it simple.

“You can tell he has played at a higher level for the majority of his career.

“He is like a little Aguero – that sort of build. When you are that squat with a low centre of gravity, when it comes in it sticks.

“I thought he got mauled a bit by the two centre halves today yet didn't get many free kicks. But we're delighted with his first 60 minutes.”