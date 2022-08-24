Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough delighted to reach his 100th game in charge

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Clough and his team have won 45, drawn 23, and lost 32 of the games, giving him a win ratio of 45 per cent.

His league game win ratio is 44.2 per cent - the seventh best managerial record in the club's history.

“I am pleased we have lasted that long first of all,” he smiled.

Ton up for Mansfield Town manager Nigel Clough. Photo by Chris Holloway/The Bigger Picture.media.

“I think there was a time just over a year ago when we didn't think we were going to make that.

“So it's nice to get to 100 – there are a lot of managers who don't get that opportunity these days.

“It has been enjoyable generally and a hell of a ride with some ups and downs.

“Overall we've made a lot of progress and there have been a lot of positive things.

“In that first season, when we had no supporters in the ground, it was about getting safe and laying the foundations for how we were going to play the season after.

“Then we had a rollercoaster season last year where we had a good start, an incredibly poor period, and then went on a hell of a run to get to Wembley.

“So there have been a lot of positives and we've won over 40 per cent of our games. Also, our home form has been quite remarkable.

“There have been so many high points, especially at home with the comeback wins, but even the defeats – the Middlesbrough game in the FA Cup. I thought that was one of our best games and best performances.

“Unfortunately we lost in the 94th minute with an own goal, but we deserved more on the day and, with the quality of the opposition, that was one of the best performances.

“Winning at Northampton away was special as it got us to Wembley.

“Another that stand out is Port Vale at home towards the end of that bad run. After the Northampton away game, when we were so poor, we produced a cracking performance that got us back on track.”

Clough has seen the club improve on and off the field

“The club started changing a couple of years ago when David Sharpe came in and took over things. I think he has had a very positive influence,” he said.

“As a manager when you come in you want to improve the playing side and I think we now have a good squad.

“The budget is around the same but we have improved on and off the pitch.”

Clough said his enthusiasm to succeed had increased over his career.

“The main thing my dad always said was to get three points on a Saturday and it shuts everybody up. That hasn't changed down the years,” he said.

“I think the fire and enthusiasm increases and heightens. You realise you haven't got as long left as when you're starting out and you're a bit more patient.

“I have been settled here from the day we walked in. It has felt comfortable.