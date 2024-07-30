Nigel Clough looks on.

Nigel Clough branded Mansfield Town’’s 1-1 draw at Alfreton Town as their ‘toughest workout’ of pre-season.

Stags came from behind after Deji Oshilaja cancelled out Adam Lund’s first half opener.

The frustrated visitors were then made to work hard to try and break down Alfreton’s resolute rearguard.

“It was our best workout this season,” said Clough. “It was excellent in terms of the 90 minutes and the physical output.

“We had to come from behind and then we couldn’t find our way though in terms of chances and get a winner. Tom Nichols should have had a hat-trick, but that happens.

“In terms of the physical output, which is all we are interested in, it was excellent.

“We stopped Oxford on Saturday from playing and they stopped us tonight.

“In terms of creating chances, they made it difficult for us. There won't be too many games at League One level where we will dominate to that degree.

“We had to work extremely hard physically, which was the object of the exercise. You keep working and keep the pressure on to wear the opposition down. We had a chance at the end and might have had a penalty for what looked like a baatant push on Flint.”

Stags will face Derby County in a behind closed-doors game tomorrow, though Clough revealed they will do so with a weaker team than intended following a number of injuries.

“We have lost five players in the last 7 days through injury and illness,” he said.

“We have lost Baily Cargill, Stephen McLauglin had a back spasm in training, Will Swan and Lee Gregory are ill and no (Keanu) Baccus, Callum McDonald has got a knock. The idea was for everyone to get a good 90 minutes over the two games.”