Mansfield Town has signed Luke Bolton on a two-year deal.

Nigel Clough is confident Luke Bolton will add plenty to Mansfield Town’s forward options this season.

The 25-year-old former Salford City man has signed for Stags from Wrexham on a two year deal to become the club’s ninth summer signing.

It is a move which boss Nigel Clough believes will give him plenty to think about in the attacking areas.

"We have played against him for the last few seasons and supporters will remember him destroying us for Salford with his pace,”

He plays up the middle or on the right hand side and is another one to add to the pool of forward players that we have got.

“He has got pace, he’s direct and he can score goals as well.

"We are trying to keep players in their best positions if we can, but inevitably there will be times when we need to be flexible and Luke is one of those players who can do that.”

Bolton began his career at with Manchester City, progressing through the club’s youth system and earning a first loan move to Wycombe Wanderers in January 2019.

During his spell with The Chairboys, the 25-year-old made ten Sky Bet League One appearances in the second-half of the campaign.

The following season, Bolton made the step up to the Sky Bet Championship, tallying up 24 league appearances and recording two assists in a successful spell at Kenilworth Road.

A switch to the Scottish Professional Football League was next for Bolton as he joined Dundee United for the 2020/21 season. During his time at Tannadice Park the 25-year-old appeared 30 times in all competitions, including a first senior career goal in the closing stages of a 1-1 draw with Hibernian in December 2020.

Bolton made a permanent move to Salford City in January 2022, where he spent two years in Sky Bet League Two. During his time at the Peninsula Stadium, the versatile performer made 92 appearances and racked up 15 assists.

Since joining Phil Parkinson's side in January 2024, Bolton made 17 appearances in the second-half of the campaign in Wrexham's push for promotion into Sky Bet League One.