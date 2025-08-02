Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough cheered by positive signs in opening day defeat at Burton Albion

Mansfield Town manager Nigel Clough was not too downhearted after seeing plenty of positives in this afternoon's opening day 2-1 League One defeat at his old club Burton Albion.

After Will Evans had missed a first minute sitter, Charlie Webster netted in each half to put the Brewers in command before Baily Cargill pulled one back as Stags went up a gear after several substitutions and came close to levelling in stoppage time in an exciting finish.

“I am not too unhappy with the performance – there were a lot of encouraging things out there today,” said Clough, who gave eight debuts to summer signings.

“But football always comes down to who puts the ball in the back of the net.

“We had the best chance in the first minute and another in the last minute, but we didn't put either of them in while their lad has put two great goals in from 25 yards out. That was the difference in the game.

“First game of the season we are looking for positive things and what is going to sustain us for the next nine months. And we saw enough today to suggest we are going to be okay, especially in little patches.

“It will take a few weeks for lots of different reasons for everyone to get up to speed, integrate and gel.”

He continued: “I thought we started unbelievably well and had that great chance and a couple of other situations.

“But they put one in from 25 yards – a brilliant strike – and then got on top before half-time.

“But I thought we did well second half and got on top without creating too much – then he puts another one in from 25 yards in the bottom corner.

“You can't vacate those areas for shooting opportunities which we did today.

“Then we put some pressure on and scored from the best cross we put in all day from Stephen McLaughlin, Baily heads it in and it's game on.

“We had a lot of situations after that, but couldn't quite produce that bit of quality until the last minute when we had an unbelievable chance and didn't take it.

“There was nothing in the game and it will be the same for the next nine months. It's just who takes their chances and who doesn't.”

Stags were missing defender Deji Oshilaja and Clough said: “Deji would probably have played today but he has a groin injury and we are not sure how long he will be.

“But we have got a strong squad and we had to leave out Keanu Baccus, Aaron Lewis and Frazer Blake-Tracy altogether today which shows just how strong it is.”