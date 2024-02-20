Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough calls for goalline technology at lower leagues level after Walsall blow
A point there would have sent Stags top of the table, but in the end they paid the price for some poor finishing plus the officials missing Aden Flint's effort crossing the line.
Ahead of Saturday's visit of Salford City, Clough said: “I think all 92 clubs should be treated the same. Goalline technology is so important and should be a bare minimum.
“We're not bothered about VAR – that is opinion-based a lot of the time.
“Something as cut and dried and as black and white as goalline technology should be at all clubs.
“I don't know the cost but when you have a multi-billion pound television deal I don't think it's too much to ask for a little bit more to filter down to have something like that in place.
“It would helps the referees. You see it in the Championship. Is it is a goal or not? The referee just points at his watch and the argument is over. It is a very simple way of doing it.”
He added: “There is no way the officials could have seen it on Saturday with the bodies in the way which is why we need help with goalline technology.
“I don't understand why we don't seem to be as important as the Championship. All 72 EFL clubs should all have the same facilities for that sort of thing.
“I don't see how blue cards would help anybody but certainly goalline technology would. It's non-argumentative. It's something very simple. Is the ball over the line or not?”