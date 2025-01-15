Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough calls for FA Cup replays to be reinstated next season

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Mansfield Town manager Nigel Clough is hoping the FA have a rethink over axeing FA cup replays this season.

Stags' own FA Cup journey came to an end last night after a home 2-0 defeat by League One rivals Wigan Athletic, a second half brace from Thelo Aasgaard claiming the Latics the prize of a home Fourth Round tie with Premier League Fulham.

But Clough is mindful of the enormous benefit of replays for the smaller clubs, particularly after seeing part-timers Tamworth hold Spurs to 0-0 over 90 minutes on Sunday only to see the Premier League side win during tiring extra-time instead of the Lambs looking forward to a day out at a Premier League club.

“I hope that one result makes them have a rethink,” said Clough, who also enjoyed a huge, money-spinning Old Trafford replay after his Burton Albion side drew at home with Manchester United in 2006.

“Tamworth could have had a trip down to Spurs and played in their lovely stadium.

“I hope there is a good argument to be made to reintroduce replays again next season.

“You could say with the extra half an hour they had a better chance to knock them out, maybe on penalties or something like that. But I am sure financially Tamworth would have taken a replay.

“The money from a replay like that has a big impact not only on a National League club but also a League One or League Two club. It is a lifeline for some clubs.

“They have upped the prize money to compensate a little bit for it, which is good.

“But I still think there is room in the Premier League and Championship calendars for replays to provide these special days for supporters who could never dream of their club playing at these stadiums.”