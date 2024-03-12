Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough bemoans another deflected winner against his side in Tranmere Rovers defeat

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rob Apter's second half winner deflected between keeper Christy Pym and his post to shoot down the Stags, but results elsewhere were not much better for Mansfield's rivals.

That was at least some consolation on a night when Stags again created enough to have won the game.

“We suffered a bit of misfortune again,” said Clough.

Nigel Clough on the bench during the Sky Bet League 2 match against Tranmere Rovers FC at Prenton Park, 12 March 2024

“We lost 2-1 at home to MK Dons with a deflected strike last week and we lost again tonight to another deflected strike from the edge of the box.

“I think we had enough situations and chances and we could do with a deflection going in our way.

“Our general performance was absolutely fine and we started well and controlled the game.

“But the first time they went into our penalty area their lad put an absolutely brilliant finish in from the edge of the box.”

He continued: “We were right behind it and as soon as he hit it we knew it was in.

“They took a quick throw in and I think George Maris sold himself. He just came inside and hit it so quick there was no chance for anybody.

“Our equaliser was a brilliant goal. It was a lovely run from Will Swan and a great ball from Louis Reed and he's tucked it away – a great finish.

“Similar to other games we've lost, we should not be losing from that point.

“Apter is a very dangerous player, Baily (Cargill) has tracked him but when he gets the strike off I think Christy is dealing comfortably with it until it gets deflected.

“Christy said it deflected two or three yards out and there's nothing you can do about that.

“But Tranmere are a good footballing side and they beat Stockport here 4-0 a couple of weeks ago and have a very good home record.

“So you have to put your chances away. That's the difference in the defeats we've had. We should score more than one goal with what we are creating.”

However, Clough and his squad remain positive with just nine games left to go and Stags five points clear of fourth place.

“The other results have gone reasonably our way tonight,” said Clough.

“We are still top of the league with another game ticked off.

“The gap between us and fourth place hasn't altered, which is fantastic with another game out of the way.