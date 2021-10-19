Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough aware of mounting pressure on his job as poor run goes on

Under pressure - Stags manager Nigel Clough - Pic - Chris Holloway

“We are under no illusions. It goes with the territory,” he said ahead of tonight's tough home clash with Port Vale.

“When you're brought up in the house we were brought up in you are aware pretty much every day that that is a possibility.

“Since the day we came in the supporters have been absolutely brilliant and we want to try to get success for the club.

“The best thing about this situation so far is that there has been a level of understanding from the vast majority of supporters to our plight and our situation.

“They have stuck with us and we now have to give them something to keep that faith with us.

“We are fully aware of the hopes and expectations of the club. “Everyone would like us to be up there challenging, which we had hoped we would be, especially after the start we had, and we can still do it.

“But we need a couple of breaks and to get three points sooner than later.”

Stags were beaten 2-0 at Northampton on Saturday, rarely looking like scoring, but Clough said: “We've quickly put Saturday behind us. “There is no point lingering over it. You deal with it and get over it as soon as possible as you have three days and then another game.

“We have to focus on tonight and it's another opportunity to get three points and put a performance on

“You want the players out there to know they were below par on Saturday but ready to fight and scrap as we are as manager and staff as we like being here.