At Carlisle on Easter Monday, Stags looked to have gone ahead as the ball crossed the line, but the officials missed it and then allowed United an offside winner.

The latest disappointment came in Monday's 2-2 draw at Salford City when TV replays showed that midfielder Matty Lund had stood on Matty Longstaff's ankle after fouling him and should have been sent off.

He stayed on and netted the crucial equaliser that looks likely to sentence Stags to the play-offs at best.

Matty Lund of Salford City - got away with red card on Monday against Stags.

“We were very disappointed with the officials on Saturday,” said Clough. “We have had Mr (Seb) Stockbridge on a few occasions and I was very, very disappointed in how he performed on Monday inclduing ignoring his fourth official, which he did several times in the first half.

“We get told that's what they are there for, the fourth official, when they are closest (to an incident), but he chose to ignore her on every occasion.”

On the Lund incident, he added: “The referee was right there. That was one of the things we were disappointed with.

“When you look back over the 45 games I think we have a fair argument to be very disappointed in the standard general and the decisions that have gone against us, starting at Colchester.

“There were a couple of decisions at Port Vale and the lad scored yesterday who should have been sent off against Oldham.

“Having seen what I've seen I think Oldham are the unluckiest team in the league.

“The things that have gone against them this season, I don't think anyone could have done any more than John Sheridan.