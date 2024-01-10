Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough again nominated for Manager of the Month

Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough is once again among the nominations for a Sky Bet League Two Manager of the Month Award, this time for December.

Mansfield Town manager Nigel Clough post match interview following the Sky Bet League 2 match against Stockport County FC at Edgeley Park, 01 Jan 2024. Photo credit should read : Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

Another fine month saw Clough guide the Stags to three two-goal victories, 10 points from four unbeaten games and into the automatic promotion places with the same quiet efficiency that has characterised their campaign.

Also in the frame are Nigel Adkins (Tranmere Rovers), Mat Sadler (Walsall) and Mike Williamson (MK Dons).

For Adkins, a turnaround begun in November gathered pace with Tranmere winning four of their five games with an 11-4 goals differential and moving into mid-table, riding the wave of positivity and belief Adkins has instilled at Prenton Park.

Autumn was difficult at Walsall for Sadler with a slew of injuries.

With them largely resolved, he has found a settled system and a rhythm that earned Walsall 12 points from five games, including convincing wins over promotion contenders Crewe and Wrexham.