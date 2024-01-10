Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough again nominated for Manager of the Month
Another fine month saw Clough guide the Stags to three two-goal victories, 10 points from four unbeaten games and into the automatic promotion places with the same quiet efficiency that has characterised their campaign.
Also in the frame are Nigel Adkins (Tranmere Rovers), Mat Sadler (Walsall) and Mike Williamson (MK Dons).
For Adkins, a turnaround begun in November gathered pace with Tranmere winning four of their five games with an 11-4 goals differential and moving into mid-table, riding the wave of positivity and belief Adkins has instilled at Prenton Park.
Autumn was difficult at Walsall for Sadler with a slew of injuries.
With them largely resolved, he has found a settled system and a rhythm that earned Walsall 12 points from five games, including convincing wins over promotion contenders Crewe and Wrexham.
It was a perfect month and a second successive nomination for Williamson, whose emerging Dons side climbed back into the League Two play-off positions with 12 points clinically earned from their four games and just a single goal conceded.