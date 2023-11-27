Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough admits sending Aden Flint up front was a costly mistake in defeat at Swindon Town

Nigel Clough admitted he was angry at himself for sending giant central defender Aden Flint up front before Swindon Town snatched a stoppage time 2-1 win on Saturday.

Mansfield Town defender Aden Flint in action at Swindon Photo credit Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

The experienced Flint has been a huge part of Stags having the best defensive record in the division so far this season as Stags went on a 17 game unbeaten league run.

But, in trying to press for a win on Saturday, Clough, not for the first time, sent the huge defender up front near the end and paid a high price as the run came to an abrupt end.

“I am bitterly disappointed as we should have got something from the game,” said Clough.

“Both goals were soft goals from our point of view and I am angry at myself for moving Aden Flint into a forward position.

“It was done for positive reasons to try to win the game. But at 1-1 away from home I maybe should have left him at the back. As poor as he was on the ball I should have left him there to do the job. It was a mistake.

“I thought Bailey Cargill was tiring a bit at left back, so I thought I would put him at centre half with fresh legs with Calum Macdonald at left back.”

He added: “Losing James Gale with injury is a major disappointment as he has been coming on in games and making an impact on games.