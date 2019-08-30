Mansfield Town boss John Demspter shocked by the demise of Bury: “It's something that shouldn't happen with the money in the game"

Mansfield Town boss John Dempster said the demise of Bury was 'awful' and 'shocking' and should not happen with all the money in modern day football.

After falling into a financial mire, Bury were dramatically expelled from the Football League on Tuesday night and dempster said: “It was awful.

“I was listening to talkSPORT and there was a poor gentleman talking about he'd recently lost his dad and now he's lost his football club and you think that's the kind of effect it has on the local people to that football club.

“I have competed against them over the years as a player and I have watched our first team compete against them over the last four years.

“They have always been an old school, good League Two, sometimes League One, football club in the time I've known them.

“So to see their demise is shocking really.

“It's something that shouldn't happen with the money in the game.

“I am sorry for the people at that club, the players, but in particular the supporters.”